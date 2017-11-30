Search

Where and when you can see the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Leamington

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson
December sees the much-anticipated release of the latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

The film’s official UK release date is Friday, December 15, however, it premieres on the 13th and avid Star Wars fans can catch midnight showings of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise at the Vue Cinema in Leamington.

The Portland Place cinema is showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi at 12.01am in both 2D and 3D on Wednesday, December 13.

For all currently confirmed showing times at the cinema click here.

The Last Jedi

The Last Jedi