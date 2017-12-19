When will waste and recycling be collected in the Warwick District over Christmas?

Over the Christmas period the waste and recycling schedule for residents in the Warwick District will be changing.

This year Warwick District Council have been planning three weekend bin collections and extra staffing over the festive season to help over the Christmas period.

The scheduled changes to waste and recycling collections in the Warwick District over the Christmas period. Table from Warwick District Council's website.

Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “The Council and our contractor SUEZ have been working very hard to ensure that we all receive a good recycling and refuse service during the holiday period.

“The fact that both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Monday this year has meant that everyone’s collection days will change.”

Changes to the refuse and recycling schedules will mean that the normal collections days for residents in the district will be different.

The table in this story, which has come from the Warwick District Council website, shows which days your waste and recycling will be collected.

For additional information go to: Warwickdc.gov.uk/Christmas