When is Warwick’s official Christmas lights switch on for 2017?

Warwick’s Christmas lights switch on is coming soon.

This year the switch-on will once again be taking place during the annual Victorian Evening later this month.

Warwick Victorian Evening 2017. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

The Victorian Evening kicks off the Christmas celebrations in the town.

On November 30 there will be a traditional steam-powered carousel, a Victorian Ferris Wheel, fire spinners and children’s rides and entertainment in Market Place.

There will also be a Victorian Market and craft stalls as well as street entertainers and musicians, Santa’s Grotto and policeman on stilts.

The evening will also be the official launch of the Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s Church, where there will be many different trees decorated by various local groups, organisations and charities.

This will be the fourth year for the Christmas Tree Festival.

The Victorian Evening will run from 5pm to 9pm and the official light switch on will take place in Market Place.

Santa and the Mayor of Warwick Stephen Cross will be switching on the lights together at 7pm.

There will be free parking in all of the Warwick District Council off-street car parks for the whole of Thursday November 30 but there will still be charges for on-street parking.