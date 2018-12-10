When I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp played for AP Leamington

Football and reality TV show fans in Leamington may be interested to know that newly crowned I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! winner Harry Rddknapp once played for AP Leamington.

Harry, whom the public voted to be crowned 'King of the Jungle' at the end of the three-week ITV show last night (Sunday December 9), joined AP Leamington - now reformed as Leamington FC - for the club's first season in the Southern League Premier division from 1976/7.

In his programme notes for the AP :Leamington v Maidstone Utd game on October 23 1976, the then club chairman Jimmy Knox welcomes Harry to the club.

In other programme snippets, Harry is praised for not accepting his pay for a match against Gravesend which he missed due to injury.

A squad list for the 1976/77 season shows that Harry made at least four appearances for the club including three in the league.

Harry had a long playing and managerial career and, after his 2008 FA Cup win with Portsmouth, is the last English football boss to have lifted a major trophy.