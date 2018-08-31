What else will be happening when the Tour of Britain comes?

The fun will not stop when riders cross the finish line in the Warwickshire stage of the UK’s premier cycling event.

Spectators of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain 2018 will be treated to a whole host of activities throughout the day in the run-up to Stage Four’s dramatic finale.

Leamington’s Newbold Terrace, where the Warwickshire stage will come to a close on Wednesday September 5, will be a hive of activity.

Cycling enthusiasts are being urged to arrive early to make the most of the scheduled activities, which start as early as 11am in Jephson Gardens’ Tour Village, where the whole race will be streamed live from the start in Nuneaton.

Stalls will also be set up by local bike shops, with a variety of food stands, and children’s entertainment including live performers and bouncy castles also on display.

Jephson Gardens will also play host to of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain’s Promo Zone, where race sponsors will gather to put on engaging exhibits for the public.

British Cycling will be running activities from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, while Strider Bikes, which produce balance bikes to aid children up to the age of five learning to ride, will be giving youngsters the chance to get involved in a balance bike race.

Children aged 18 months to five can enter and all riders will receive medals and a photo on the podium.