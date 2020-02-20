West Midlands Ambulance Service colleagues based in Warwick to volunteer with charity in Kenya

Two West Midland Ambulance Service (WMAS) colleagues that are based in Warwick will be heading out to do volunteer work in Kenya.

Christine Fogg, 48, has worked for the WMAS as a paramedic for 12 years, and Elena Townson, 47, has worked for WMAS as an emergency medical technician for 12 years.

Christine Fogg and Elena Townson. Photo submitted.

In May the pair, which are based out of the Warwick hub at Tournament Fields, will be travelling to Kenya to do voluntary dental work for a charity called Massai Molar.

The charity supports Aitong in Kenya by providing dental care and programmes for the Maasai and surrounding community.

This will be the second year that the pair will have volunteered for the charity.

Christine said: "Elena is a Facebook friend of Rachael England, who is the lady who set up Maasai Molar three years ago. She is a dental hygienist currently living in Geneva. Elena put her name down to volunteer and I thought it sounded good fun so I asked if I could go too.

Christine Fogg and Elena Townson volunteering in Kenya for charity MassaiMolar. Photo supplied.

"On the trip we will be sterilising the instruments using a kitchen steamer (basic but effective), keep simple records of names and treatment given so that we have an accurate record for the following years. We also will help the dental people with some treatment."

Speaking about last year's experience Christine said: "We went into schools and gave some basic dental health education and provided toothbrushes and toothpaste.

"We also took with us reusable sanitary towels which we had been making at home prior to our trip for the teenage girls because they have no access to sanitary products and so lose a lot of time from school when they have their periods.

"Last year we also got friendly with the midwife at the clinic called Lorna and helped with the delivery of a baby who was unfortunately stillborn.

"This lead us to help with some maternity provision because it is very basic compared to what we have here.

"We helped get water and electricity connected to the clinic and also raised funds to buy cleaning materials and bed sheets, blankets and so on.

"Volunteering is hard work but really good fun. We were lucky enough to have a day on safari and visit a Maasai village. The people of the Maasai Mara were really happy to have us and made us so welcome.

"Elena and I were made honorary Maasai ladies on our last day and dressed us up in traditional costume to thank us for our work.

"We wanted to go back because we made so many friends over there and had such a great time. We have remained in touch with all our new friends and cannot wait to see them in May."

Christine and Elena will be travelling to Kenya on May 23 and are currently collecting donations of toothbrushes and toothpaste which can be dropped off at 8 Pickard Street, Warwick, CV34 4PR.

The pair are also collecting money donations for the charity. To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dental-clinic-for-aitong