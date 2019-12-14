Welsh Road at Offchurch closed due to flooding

Officers with the Kenilworth and Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Teams are encouraging motorists to take alternate routes when travelling due to the flooding roadway.

The Welsh Road has been closed at Offchurch due to the River Leam bursting its banks.

PCSO Ed King, with the Kenilworth and Warwick Rural East SNT, said: " Please use an alternative route. It's not worth risking damaging your car and being stuck at the roadside waiting for recovery to arrive." .

Last month many of the roads across of South Warwickshire flooded, which led to road closures and even school closures.

Authorities have strongly encouraged people not to drive through flooded roadways.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Warwickshire Fire and Rescue would urge our community to follow advice provided and acknowledge weather warnings. If travel is required please proceed with caution and ensure that routes involving any water, especially fords or low-lying areas, are avoided.



"Most vehicles are not designed to travel through water and as such will stall if it enters the air filters or engine bay."