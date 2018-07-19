Wellesbourne nurse 'honoured' by new title after high level of service

A Wellesbourne nurse says she is ‘honoured’ to have received a special title marking her high level of service in the community over more than 20 years.

Caroline Donley, a Community Clinical Tutor at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, has been given the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).

The title is given to nurses who have demonstrated a commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Caroline, who often works in and around the community in Southam, was given the award at a ceremony held in Kensington, London, on Monday June 25.

Prior to her current role, Caroline worked as a Health Visitor for more than 21 years.

She said: “I feel so honoured to become a Queen’s Nurse.

“It is both the pinnacle of my career and the start of a new chapter in my career, as the title brings a responsibility to continue to develop community nursing practice.”

The Queen’s Nurse title is open to registered nurses with more than five years’ experience working in the community.

Once an application to become a Queen’s Nurse is made, managers and patients are then asked to provide feedback. This is assessed along with their application.

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, Chief Executive of the QNI, praised Caroline for her achievement.

She said: “On behalf of the QNI I would like to congratulate Caroline and welcome her as a Queen’s Nurse.

“Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country.

“We look forward to working with Caroline and all other new Queen’s Nurses.”