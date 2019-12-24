Wellesbourne National Trust property - Charlecote Park - hosting 'Jewel Theft' detective programme over Christmas holidays

A member of the Wellesbourne Police team helped kick-off the ‘The Great Charlecote Jewel Theft’ programme earlier this month at the National Trust property.

The event is set in the 1920s, when the ‘Star of Wonder’ has been stolen from the Christmas party.

Visitors (or honorary detectives) of all ages are invited to find clues, crack puzzles and piece together the evidence to solve the immersive, festive mystery and earn a prize.

The event was inspired by a real-life burglary that took place in the mid-1800s at Charlecote, along with the property’s links to Agatha Christie who was engaged to Reginald Lucy (who's family owned the stately property) in the early 1900s.

Pete Stubbs, visitor experience officer, said: "We wanted to create an experience that brings people together during this festive period.

"There are fun puzzles for families – Young Sherlocks - and tough teasers for older investigators – Super Sleuths - all through December."

Wellesbourne police support Charlecote Park National Trust property

Wellesbourne Police popped in to support the local conservation charity after hearing about Charlecote’s struggles during the recent floods.

Julie Williams, visitor experience manager, said: “We rely heavily on visits to help fund vital conservation work across the property. With the intense flooding this autumn, much of the parkland has been underwater and off limits.

“But the flood waters have receded, and our doors are open for everyone to soak up the Christmas spirit. Simply by visiting Charlecote this December, you’ll be helping to look after the wildlife in the parkland and the history in the house, all while enjoying a fantastic, festive day out."

The house will also remain open between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and up to January 5, giving visitors extra time to see the 1920s Christmas decorations and solve the Jewel Theft mystery.

Flooding at Charlecote Park (photo by Jana Eastwood)

The Great Charlecote Jewel Theft is on every day in December from 9am – 3:30pm until January 5 (closed Christmas Day).