Wellesbourne firefighters tackle car fire so hot it melted aluminium

Firefighters from Wellesbourne tackled a car fire on Monday that was so hot it melted aluminium in the vehicle.

The fire was located near Ashorne and according to firefighters had reached at least 650°C .

When the crews arrived they found a car well alight and that the fire had also affected at tree.

A spokesperson from Wellesbourne fire station said: "We were called to a vehicle fire near Ashorne. On arrival crews found a single vehicle alight that had also affected a tree. Crews used a misting branch/ lance and BA to extinguish the fire.

"You can see the levels of heat vehicle fires produce in one of the pictures.

"Aluminium in the vehicle had melted, meaning the vehicle had reached at least 650°C."

The car fire. Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station.

