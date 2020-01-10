Wellesbourne firefighters called out to deal with flash flooding

Firefighters from Wellesbourne fire station were called out to deal with flash flooding last night (Thursday)

Wellesbourne fire station posted on their Facebook page about the call outs to people who needed assistance because of the flooding.

They said: "The sudden downpour yesterday evening resulted in numerous calls to fire control about flash flooding affecting our area.

"We were first mobilised to a property where water run off from the fields had overwhelmed the drainage ditches, and had flooded the house.

"The crew assisted the owner setting their own pump up, as well as closing the road outside to prevent bow waves from passing motorists until the water had receded.

"We were then mobilised to a rescue from water. A vehicle had become stranded in flood water with two occupants inside.

Firefighters were called out to assist with incidents of flash flooding last night (January 9). Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station

"Thankfully they were able to exit the vehicle unharmed.

"We helped recover the vehicle to a safer location so the owner could arrange recovery."

If anyone is concerned or has been affected by flooding, details of what to do can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flooding

Firefighters were called out to assist with incidents of flash flooding last night (January 9). Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station

Firefighters were called out to assist with incidents of flash flooding last night (January 9). Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station

Firefighters were called out to assist with incidents of flash flooding last night (January 9). Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station