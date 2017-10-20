Weekly Warwickshire Magistrates Court round-up

The following cases have been dealt with at Warwickshire Magistrates Court in Leamington.

Paul Burden, 58, of Morecroft Drive, Warwick, was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £286 and ordered to oay £165 compensation for drink driving.

Aqib Inayat Ghouri, 25, of Lambourn Crescent, Leamington, had his driving record endorsed with ten points, fined £175 and ordered to pay £165 costs for drink driving.

Andrew Hopkins, 31, of Clinton Lane, Kenilworth, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay £95 costs for drink driving.

Alay Kifle, 21, of Sir Toby Belch Drive, Warwick Gates, Leamington, was jailed for 14 weeks and ordered to pay £115 costs for two counts of criminal damage, assault, two counts of threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of cocaine and possession of a knife in a public place.

Terri Janine Moore, 32, of Cymbeline Way, Warwick Gates, Leamington, was given a community order with a 12-week curfew and electronic monitoring and ordered to pay £375 compensation and £85 costs for three counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty, assault and criminal damage.

Sangheeta Singh, 47,of Kennedy Square, Leamington, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £205 costs for failing to notify of a change of circumstances affecting their entitlement to benefits.