Search

Weekly Warwickshire Magistrates Court round-up

Warwickshire Magistrates Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre Leamington
Warwickshire Magistrates Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre Leamington

The following cases have been dealt with at Warwickshire Magistrates Court in  Leamington.

Paul Burden, 58, of Morecroft Drive, Warwick, was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £286 and ordered to oay £165 compensation for drink driving.

Aqib Inayat Ghouri, 25, of Lambourn Crescent, Leamington, had his driving record endorsed with ten points, fined £175 and ordered to pay £165 costs for drink driving.

Andrew Hopkins, 31, of Clinton Lane, Kenilworth, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay £95 costs for drink driving.

Alay Kifle, 21, of Sir Toby Belch Drive, Warwick Gates, Leamington, was jailed for 14 weeks and ordered to pay £115 costs for two counts of criminal damage, assault, two counts of threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of cocaine and possession of a knife in a public place.

Terri Janine Moore, 32, of Cymbeline Way, Warwick Gates, Leamington, was given a community order with a 12-week curfew and electronic monitoring and ordered to pay £375 compensation and £85 costs for three counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty, assault and criminal damage.

Sangheeta Singh, 47,of Kennedy Square, Leamington, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £205 costs for failing to notify of a change of circumstances affecting their entitlement to benefits.