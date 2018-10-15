Weekend burglaries in Kenilworth and Burton Green

Vehicle keys and jewellery were stolen by burglars during incidents in Kenilworth and Burton Green last weekend.

Between 11.45pm on Saturday October 13 and 8am on Sunday October 14, burglars broke into a house in Hodgetts Lane by forcing open the rear door.

Once inside the offenders found the keys to two vans - a Ford Transit and a Peugeot Boxer - parked on the drive. The offenders the drove off in both vehicles. This is incident number 109 of October 14.

And between 10am on Thursday October 11 and 1pm on Sunday October 14, a property at Tulip Tree Avenue wsa burgled after offenders got in through a rear window.

The burglars escaped with items of jewellery. This is incident number 201 of October 14.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.