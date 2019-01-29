Weather warning for snow issued for Warwickshire

A weather warning for snow has been issued for Warwickshire by the Met Office.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place across parts of the UK for the next few days.

A yellow weather warning has been issued. Image from Met Office.

The Met Office warns that from 5pm tonight to noon on Wednesday Warwickshire could see snow that could also turn heavy at times, which is then expected to become icy.

On Thursday another yellow weather warning is in place for the county. Between 3pm on Thursday and noon on Friday more snow could fall and more ice could also be around.

The Met Office have also said that the weather could lead to travel delays on roads with a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts could also happen.