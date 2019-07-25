We're set for a 35C scorcher in Warwickshire today - but you may want to keep your umbrella handy

Warwickshire is set for a scorcher today, July 25, with highs of around 35C - but a Met Office warning for a thunderstorm means you may still want to keep your umbrella handy.

Temperatures look set to peak during the afternoon - with the potential for highs of 35C across much of Warwickshire.

And the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, in effect from 3pm today until 4am tomorrow.

It looks unlikely the storms will hit all of Warwickshire - for Leamington the chance of precipitation does not go over 10 per cent until 8am tomorrow, July 26.

Rugbeians are less likely to stay dry - with the Met Office giving a 60 per cent chance of a thunderstorm in the borough at around 3pm and then at midnight.

If thunderstorms do hit the county, the Met Office states the impact could, in the worst case, be: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

File image.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind."

The warning comes after the county experienced a thunderstorm during the early morning of July 24.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 20C through the night, so click here for some tips on getting a good night's sleep in the heat.