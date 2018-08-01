Water supply problems in and around Bishops Itchington due to broken pipe

Severn Trent has reported that a broken water pipe is the cause of water supply issues in and around Bishops Itchington.

The company has reported that a third party has broken a pipe in a field near Ladbroke Road which may be causing water supplies to be off or at low pressure for some customers in the area.

A statement on the company website says: "Our teams are on their way to site and will work hard to get this pipe fixed as quickly as possible and return water supplies to normal.

"We know how difficult it is to have no water and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing. We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.

"We'll keep this page up to date as we get information from our engineers and incident control team and we'll also be tweeting updates from our twitter account: @stwater."