Water refill scheme launched in Kenilworth

More than a dozen businesses and community organisations have signed up to a new Refill Kenilworth scheme which will help combat the war on plastic waste.

Local resident Ann Barry and a team of volunteers supported by local Kenilworth Town Councillors Andrew Milton and Rob Barry have launched the Kenilworth Refill scheme across the town.

The refill scheme helps people find quick access to drinking water when they’re out and about by getting cafes and shops to display a sticker showing they welcome people who want to fill up their water bottle.

Ann said: “We’re so excited that Kenilworth has joined the Refill movement and is making a real difference by reducing reliance on single-use plastics. It’s great to see so many of our local businesses supporting Refill Kenilworth by signing up to provide free refills. Look out for the Refill stickers in their windows.”

The following businesses and organisations have signed up to serve as refill stations: The Almanack, The Tree House Bookshop, The Kenilworth Centre, The Kenilworth Castle Tearoom, The Cross, Time for Tea, The Orangery, Abbey Fields Swimming Pool, The Abbey Field pub, Ardens, Alexa Lauren Patisserie, Costa, Greggs and Starbucks.

Cllr Milton said: “Reducing plastic is such a big issue and yet Refill is such a simple scheme. I’m delighted that Ann along with other local residents have taken on setting up the scheme and getting people signed up. It just goes to show what a fantastic community we have here in Kenilworth.”

Verity Thompson, with the Plastic Free Kenilworth group, added: “Every time we refill a re-useable bottle instead of buying and throwing away a single-use bottle we not only reduce the amount of plastic and fuel being used, we save a bit of money and help clean up our town and open spaces too.”

The scheme was started in 2015 by City to Sea, a not for profit organisation.

Founder Natalie Fee said: “We’ve seen a huge appetite for our Refill campaign across the UK. Refill puts the power to stop plastic pollution in people's hands - it's a fantastically easy way to reduce your plastic consumption and save money at the same time. Businesses can add themselves to the app too and help create the wave of change needed to keep plastic bottles out of our oceans.”

There are now over 22,000 Refill stations around the UK registered on the free Refill app, which shows you where you can refill your water bottle for free.

Leamington launched a similar scheme last year.