Water carrier appliance from Kenilworth Fire Station responds to first two calls

The new Kenilworth Fire Station water carrier responded to its first two calls yesterday (Tuesday January 28) to lorry fires on the M40 motorway.

The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service water carrier responded to two lorry fires at 12:07pm and 1:52pm on the M40 motorway along with crews from Leamington Fire Station and Gaydon.

Neither incident required the services of the water carrier and were dealt with by the attending pumping appliances.

The water carrier will be mobilised as part of the initial attendance to all large vehicle fires on motorways and major roads due to the distance from water supplies on these types of roads.

Following months of training and preparation the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service water carrier was ready for use earlier this month.

The appliance is in addition to the pumping appliance.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue water carrier at Kenilworth Fire Station (photo from Kenilworth Fire Station Facebook)

The water carrier holds approximately 5000 litres of water which can be delivered direct into fire engines or into a dam at large scale incidents or where water supplies are limited and can be mobilised anywhere in Warwickshire.