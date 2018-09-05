WATCH: Tour of Britain passes through Warwick

The world's best male cyclists rode through Warwick for the OVO Tour of Britain today (Wednesday September 5).

This was the first time the Tour of Britain had passed through the town following the Women's Tour earlier in the year.

Residents and visitors lined the route through the town to cheer on the cyclists.

Peter Wright, who lives in Whitnash, said: "Things like the tour are good because I think it brings visitors in. In Warwick the coffee shops are full.

"I think these events are good for the towns and I believe more events like this would help towns."

Luis Moreno, who lives in Warwick said: "I live here and we were just coming out and saw all these people around so thought would also watch.

The OVO Tour of Britain powered through Warwick today. Photo by Steve Burnett.

"I knew about the tour before. I think it's a fantastic thing to come through the towns and it's nice to bring the kids along to watch this."

Mike Inns, who works in Warwick, said: "I think the Tour is good for the town and it's good advertising and raises the profile. It's a good idea for these evnts to go through the town and it brings

"I also think it is important for the public to support these events,."

Rosalind Rutherford, who travelled from Oxford, said: "I was quite surprised how little there was going on in Warwick. When we came up from the station, if we hadn't already known about the tour, you wouldn't have known it was on.

"We know our way around but if you didn't there were no signs

"If it's important and we are celebrating it would have been nice to have had a few decorative bicycles up to celebrate it. But it was a bit of fun and I enjoyed it."

Stage four of the race is due to finish in Leamington later this afternoon.