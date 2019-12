Residents at Galanos House in Southam - whose average age is 94 - have put together their own Christmas song.

The choir - made up of residents, staff and volunteers - got together to sing The Rose, originally performed by Bette Midler.

A spokesperson for Galanos House said: "They have made this film for Christmas. The average age of residents is 94, the oldest is 102 and a D-Day veteran. They'd love to know lots of people have seen this."