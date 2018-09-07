WATCH: Pair of otters spotted in Leamington

A pair of otters were spotted in the River Leam in Leamington yesterday afternoon (Thursday)

The pair were spotted by Matt Bishop from the Leam Boat Centre.

Matt said: " I saw this beautiful pair of otters, I think a male and a female from Mill Bridge by Leam Boat Centre at approx 4pm.

"I then grabbed a canoe and followed them for about 40 mins as they frolicked about.

"Their call is very distinctive and the easiest way to follow them.

"You can just here them squeaking to each other on the video."