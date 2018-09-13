WATCH: Firefighters battle through 'smoke' in Kenilworth theatre during training exercise

A Kenilworth theatre was the site of a training exercise for firefighters today (Thursday September 13) - complete with artificial smoke and dummy casualties.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service headed to the Priory Theatre in Rosemary Hill at around 10am to simulate a scenario involving a fire in the theatre with reports of numerous people missing.

Crews getting ready to enter the Priory Theatre

Crews headed inside the building, which was filled with artificial smoke, and proceeded to the auditorium where they carried out the 'casualties.'

Paul Whittaker, station commander for Warwick District, said training exercises like this were fantastic for the service.

He said: "We try to do as many of these exercises as possible. It creates the closest thing to a real-life incident."

Steve Paget, temporary crew commander, said: "It's fantastic to get the support from the Priory Theatre to help us train for real situations.

Visibility is low inside the building - but it would be even worse in a real situation

"The more practice we get, the better we can perform in real incidents."

Will Blackburn, a 19-year-old retained firefighter at Kenilworth Fire Station and member of the Priory, suggested the use of the theatre for a training exercise.

He said: "It's such a unique building in what it can provide (for training purposes). To go in a foreign building and put the skills into practice in such a way is just brilliant."