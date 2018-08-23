WATCH: Fire service called twice as wood from old Kenilworth Town FC buildings set alight after demolition

The fire service has twice been called out to fires off Gypsy Lane - both relating to wooden debris from the old Kenilworth Town FC buildings being demolished this week.

The first call was made on the afternoon of Tuesday August 21, and a crew from Kenilworth Fire Station attended. They 'left the landowner with advice' when they realised it was a controlled burn.

The first fire off Gypsy Lane. Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station

But a second call was made on at around 10.10pm on Wednesday August 22 for the same problem.

One fire engine from Kenilworth and one water carrier from Leamington Spa were mobilised. The two crews decided to put out the fire.

Demolition of the old buildings started on Tuesday August 21.

The second fire was reported on Wednesday night. Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station