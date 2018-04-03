WATCH: Cyclist and drivers brave the ford in Kenilworth over bank holiday weekend

Brave drivers and an even braver cyclist decided to tackle Kenilworth’s ford this bank holiday weekend - some with more success than others.

Heavy rain over the Easter weekend had caused the ford in Castle Road to burst its banks.

Emergency services had warned drivers not to risk it.

While at least one car had to be abandoned, many other drivers with bigger cars were able to power through.

And despite being at least two feet deep, a cyclist decided to try and ride through the ford yesterday (Monday April 2).

Although he got a bit wet, he managed to make it through, much to the delight of the watching crowd.