Waste and recycling collections in Warwick District delayed or cancelled due to weather

Bin collections in the Warwick District may be delayed or cancelled today (Monday) because of the weather conditions.

Warwick District Council are warning residents who normally have a waste collection today that there could be delays.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Due to adverse weather conditions there may be some delays with your refuse and recycling collections.

“Green waste collections have been cancelled today, residents should present their green bins on the next scheduled collection day for green waste.

“Collection of kerbside boxes and bags has been suspended at present. Residents should leave them at the kerbside for now and await further information.

“Grey bins and sacks should be presented as usual and we will collect them as soon as possible.”