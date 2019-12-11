Wasps rugby players to give Leamington charity a helping hand

Wasps players are visiting a Leamington charity next week to serve food and provide a listening ear for those in need this Christmas.

Black and Gold trio Rob Miller, Tommy Taylor and Jack Owlett are visiting the Helping Hands Community Project in Gloucester Street on Thursday December 19 between 6:30pm and 8:30pm.

Rob Miller is a regular at the Helping Hands Community Project

They will be helping out in the soup kitchen and mingling with visitors during their stay, as well as handing out clothing, sleeping bags and food that have been donated by the Club’s supporters at recent Wasps matches.

Aimee Richardson, charities and marketing executive at Wasps, said: “Rob and Tommy are regular volunteers at Helping Hands in their spare time all year round, with newcomer Jack Owlett getting involved.

"The boys are always bringing teammates along to find out more about the work that they do and meet the local patrons.

“Christmas is one of the most difficult times of the year for disadvantaged communities, but if we can make a difference to even one person’s day this Christmas by providing a hot meal, a gift, and a chat, then it will have been worth it.

“The Club’s supporters have been extremely generous in donating food, clothes and toys at previous matches, and going out into the community to deliver these items is the really rewarding part.”

www.helpinghandscharity.org.uk

