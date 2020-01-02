Warwickshire roads ranked top in UK for second year

Warwickshire County Council has been named the UK’s joint top performing county council for highway maintenance in national highways and transport survey for the second year in a row.

Warwickshire was among 111 highway authorities, including 28 county councils, which took part in a national independent survey which looks at satisfaction with highways and transport services.

The National Highways and Transport (NHT) Satisfaction Survey is carried out annually by Ipsos Mori and is the largest survey of local opinion about transport and highways in the UK.

Nearly 100,000 members of the public from across the country take part.

Warwickshire came out top for public satisfaction amongst county councils for highway maintenance, dealing with potholes and undertaking cold weather gritting.

The council also ranked amongst the best in other areas, including condition of pavements, speed of repair to damaged roads, keeping drains clear and speed of repair to street lights.

Road works

Councillor Jeff Clarke, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Once again, these are excellent results which reflect the continued hard work and commitment of our staff.

"We make it our priority to focus our efforts and spending on what people tell us matters most to them. To score so highly in areas including condition of pavements, dealing with potholes and undertaking cold weather gritting, is particularly gratifying as these are all areas people consistently say are important to them.

“I am particularly pleased with the cold weather gritting score as this service is particularly important to our residents.

"We have clearly improved our readiness and service arrangements, but there is always room for improvement. One aspect that has been identified is prompt supply of information on roads.

Shire Hall - Headquarters for Warwickshire County Council

"Work is already underway as we develop our communications strategy and continue to invest time in building our social media presence.”

The National Highways and Transport Network Survey was carried out during June, July and August 2019.