Warwickshire road safety campaign launched in Leamington to warn people of the dangers of using mobile phones while driving

Striking animal head imagery is being used in a new Warwickshire road safety campaign launched in Leamington to warn people of the dangers of using their mobile phones while driving.

Funded by Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, the campaign builds upon the first phase of the outdoor campaign in December that focused on the consequences of drinking and driving.

The Honest Truth campaign poster

Insp Jem Mountford said: “Even using a hands-free mobile phone or sat nav while driving is a huge distraction, and any distraction greatly increases the risk of being involved in a collision.

"You must stay in full control of your vehicle at all times.

"Officers use their judgement and if they think you’re not in control because you’re distracted they can stop you and you can be prosecuted.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “This is the latest in a number of road safety initiatives I am funding to try and make a real difference and reduce casualty numbers on our county’s roads.

"Working with The Honest Truth I want to make young drivers aware of the risks when they start to drive alone.

"By learning about The Honest Truth, new drivers are given the confidence to challenge inappropriate behaviour by passengers and make the small changes necessary to stay safe.

“We have also recruited 75 Approved Driving Instructors to join us as The Honest Truth Approved Driving Instructors in Warwickshire to teach the essential life skills that new drivers need when first driving on their own, enabling new drivers to make the right decisions when it matters.”

https://www.gov.uk/using-mobile-phones-when-driving-the-law