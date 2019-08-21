Warwickshire Pride organisers celebrate hugely successful year despite hateful comments leading up to event

This year's Warwickshire Pride has been hailed a huge success despite organisers having a difficult time leading up to the event.

Prior to the annual event the organisers faced hateful comments online towards the event and had a number of banners, posters and flags stolen.

Undeterred, the organisers are celebrating their seventh successful event after around 5,000 people came out to enjoy Warwickshire Pride in the sunshine in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington last Saturday (August 17).

There were more than 70 stalls in the rainbow marketplace, along with a packed lineup of entertainment headlined by 90s dance music icon Baby D and X Factor stars 2 Shoes.

Visitors were kept fed by local business Mister V Street Food, and Barkers kept the crowds entertained with a number of fairground rides.

A dog show took place at the Bandstand and Fresh Radio did live broadcasts from the festival throughout the day.

Warwickshire Pride 2019. Photo by Leanne Taylor.

Daniel Browne, Chair of Warwickshire Pride, said: "This year's Warwickshire Pride was definitely the biggest and best yet.

"The turnout was fantastic and it was inspiring to see so many people enjoying all that Pride had to offer.

"It's no secret that we've had a difficult time recently with our banners, posters and flags being stolen, along with a number of hate comments online aimed at the event, but this didn't deter us or the many LGBT+ people and allies who attended on the day.

"We're now reviewing this year's festival, already looking at next year's, and encourage the whole town to get involved. Anyone wishing to help out through volunteering or sponsorship is welcome to get in touch."

Warwickshire Pride 2019. Photo by Leanne Taylor.

This year's Warwickshire Pride festival was sponsored by David Wilson Homes, Mister V Street Food, Ubisoft Leamington, The Yard, Sheekie, BID Leamington and Appoint Us Services.

Anyone who is interested in becoming involved can find more information at www.warwickshirepride.co.uk.

Warwickshire Pride 2019. Photo by Leanne Taylor.

Warwickshire Pride 2019. Photo by Leanne Taylor.

Warwickshire Pride 2019. Photo by Leanne Taylor.

Warwickshire Pride 2019. Photo by Leanne Taylor.

Warwickshire Pride 2019. Photo by Leanne Taylor.

Warwickshire Pride 2019. Photo by Leanne Taylor.

Warwickshire Pride 2019. Photo by Leanne Taylor.