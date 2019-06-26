Warwickshire Pride holds Leamington protest against hate crime

Members and supporters of Warwickshire's LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community held a protest against hate crimes this week.

The protest was held outside Leamington Town Hall on Monday (June 24) evening and was in response to two recent assaults ongay men - one in Leamington and one in Kenilworth.

About 30 people joined the protest to stand up to hate, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.

Among those attending were the representatives of the National Education Union (NEU), the Equality and Inclusion Partnership (EQUIP), and the Warwick & Leamington LGBT+ Christians group.

Several people made speeches in support of the LGBT+ community, and a number of people held rainbow flags in solidarity with victims of hate.

Daniel Browne, chairman of Warwickshire Pride, said: "There is clearly a steep rise in violence being committed against LGBT+ people.

"We're seeing this trend nationally but really feeling it locally.

"I'm aware of many LGBT+ people who have been violently attacked and verbally abused just for being who they are.

"We're seeing some venues declining transgender people their right to use the toilet that matches their identity, and a general rise in hateful comments being made towards LGBT+ people.

"Pride has always been a protest and unfortunately must remain so until all LGBT+ people can live freely and openly as who they are without having to be subjected to acts of hate."

Daniel Brown of Warwickshire Pride talks at the demonstration.

This year's Warwickshire Pride festival, taking placet at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington on Saturday August 17 will be marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which gave birth to the Pride movement globally.

