Warwickshire Police to increase number of Taser trained officers

Warwickshire Police will be able to increase the number of Taser trained officers after getting funding.

The Home Office recently invited funding bids from all forces for additional Tasers and a bid was submitted by Warwickshire Police.

Currently the force has 20 per cent of its frontline officers trained in the use of Taser, this will now increase to 28 per cent over the next two years.

Following the announcement, Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “The safety and protection of our officers and the public is our ultimate priority and the use of Taser plays an integral part of this.

"Recent events have led to national debate on this important topic, and alongside many other forces, we made the decision to bid for additional funding for Taser trained officers within Warwickshire.

“This news has been very much welcomed by the Force, and will play a significant role in keeping both our communities and our officers safe.

“Warwickshire is a safe place to live, work and visit, but when situations do arise which pose a significant risk to members of the public and our workforce, Taser remains an important tool for our officers. However, it is not something we use lightly, and often just the mere presence of a Taser is enough of a deterrent to bring such situations to a quick and safe conclusion."

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “I am pleased that our bid for additional funding has been accepted by the Home Office and that this will allow the Chief Constable to equip additional officers with Taser devices.

"It means that the men and women who protect our communities will now be better able to protect themselves from violent assault, while also having an extra deterrent against those who wish to cause harm to themselves or others."