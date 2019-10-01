Warwickshire Police see reduction in burglaries, issue prevention tips

Warwickshire Police saw a 16 per cent drop in burglary across the county over a four-month period earlier this year.

Since April 2019, up until the end of July 2019, Warwickshire burglaries reduced by just under 16 per cent, partly because some of those involved in the crimes have been detected by the police with offenders being prosecuted, sentenced and imprisoned.

Warwickshire Police are now employing more police officers that are starting to come through onto the streets.

Burglaries, though fewer, are still taking place some of which are 'Car Key Burglaries' where offenders break into a home to get the keys to a motor vehicle and steal it.

Police have issues several tips people can follow to help protect their home and property.

General burglary advice:

1. Make sure you keep your doors locked, even when you are at home, outside in the garden or at the other end of the property.

2. If you have the popular UPVC type of sealed glazed door and or patio doors, then they will usually be fitted with ordinary locks that can be 'punched' with offenders typically getting into a property in less than ten seconds. Consider getting your locks changed to the "anti snap" type by upgrading the locks to your home to TS007 (3 stars) or Sold Secure Diamond Standard (SS312).

3. Fit a monitored and visible burglar alarm. They are a visible deterrent and form part of an overall approach you should take to protecting your home. Monitored alarms typically cost from around £30 a month, that's a pound a day for some peace of mind.

4. Install and maintain good outside lighting

5. Get a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property

6. Leave radios and lights on using a timer to help make the property appear occupied

7. Make sure your boundary fences/hedges and gates are in good order and secure. Keep all rear and side gates/entrances locked.

8. Don't leave ladders, tools or steps outside

9. Secure any bikes by locking them to an immovable object inside your garage or shed

10. Remove valuables from view and store them securely.

11. Mark your property with postcode and the house number and register your property for free at the police approved 'Immobilise' scheme (www.immobilise.com)

Car key burglary advice

1. Use a visible steering lock, such as Disclock or Krooklok, - offenders can see these before they attempt to steal the vehicle and it puts them off because they have to get them off and that's not easy.

2. Always lock your car and make sure doors, windows, the boot and sunroof are secure whenever you leave your vehicle.

3. Use your garage - if you have a garage or outbuilding use it and lock your car away when not in use.

4. If you don't have a garage, consider fitting sturdy and lockable gates or a security post to your driveway.

5. If you're parking on your driveway, park defensively such as close to the property or another vehicle so that access is difficult.

6. Fit outside security lighting to the front and back of your home and install a visible burglar alarm - ensure the lights are always in working order and always set your alarm at night.

7. Don't leave your car keys on view or placed near windows, doors or cat-flaps where thieves can see them. Criminals can easily take keys from kitchen worktops, tables and hooks on walls and exploit key-less entry cars.

8. If you have a 'key-less entry' car, then make sure your keys are kept well away from doors and windows.

9. Keep your car key in a screened box/tin/bag so that the signal can't be 'grabbed' from the outside and used to open the car. Do the same with any spare set.

10. Signal Blocking pouches can stop access to your vehicle by blocking your car key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle, as the pouches are lined with layers of metallic material. (Signal Blocking pouches are also known as Faraday Bags or Pouches).

11. Putting your keys in a signal-blocking pouch will stop any thieves from being able to amplify the signal used in relay theft.

12. Do you have a key-less fob? Wireless signals on some key-less fobs can be switched off. To turn off, you should look in your cars manual to see if you can do this. If you can't find anything in your manual about turning off your fob, you should contact the vehicle's manufacturer.

13. When considering purchasing a particular motor vehicle give some thought to its security and how you can protect it from theft.