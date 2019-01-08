Warwickshire Police joining national crackdown on speeding next week

Warwickshire Police will be clamping down on speeding drivers in the county as part of a national campaign which starts next week.

The 'Slow Down' campaign is being run from Monday January 14 to Sunday January 27 across the UK. It is being coordinated by the National Police Chiefs' Council to improve road safety and law enforcement.

It aims to to encourage motorists to think about their speed and to remind drivers to always travel within the speed limit.

Over the past three years in Warwickshire, 73 people have been killed and 557 seriously injured in collisions where speeding or inappropriate speed has been recorded as a contributory factor.

Throughout the campaign the Safer Roads Partnership, police officers, special constables, PCSOs and community speed watch volunteers will be out and about in local communities taking part in a mixture of enforcement and educational initiatives.

Roads Policing Inspector Adrian Davis for Warwickshire Police said: "Supporting this national campaign with local activities and increased enforcement is an important way of raising the issue and highlighting the dangers of speeding.

"There are many local residents in Warwickshire whose quality of life is affecting by people speeding through their community and families across the county that unfortunately know far too well the devastating consequences that speeding and collisions can lead to.

"We'd like to take the opportunity during this campaign to remind people of the consequences of speeding.

"Apart from the obvious consequences if you are involved in a collision, if prosecuted for speeding, the minimum penalty is a £100 fine and three penalty points. You could be disqualified from driving if you build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of three years".