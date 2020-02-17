Warwickshire police dog helps to save life of someone going through mental health crisis

A police dog saved the life of someone experiencing a mental health crisis in Warwickshire this evening, February 17.

Police dog Delta joined officers from Warwickshire Police in a search for a person experiencing a mental health crisis and wanting to take their life.

After a 45-minute search PD Delta found the person in woodland and they are now receiving the help they need.

If you are struggling with thoughts of ending your life, the Samaritans can be contacted at any time by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org