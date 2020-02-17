Warwickshire Police Dog Bliss hangs up her harness and starts retirement

A Warwickshire Police Dog called Bliss had retired from her role at the force today (Monday).
The Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire shared a post this evening thanking Police Dog Bliss for her work.
The post said: "Today we thank PD Bliss who hangs up her harness and retires from service as a drugs, firearms and cash search dog at the age of 10 years 8 months.
"Bliss was originally found abandoned in a house by Rspca Felledge Animal and Equine Centre & was passed to us after being found to be suitable for Police work.
"Bliss was initially trained as a passive screening (people scanning) dog for drugs and firearms, and was later converted to a proactive search dog.
"She has found numerous amounts of Class A drugs as well as ammunition linked to a murder.
"She has also conducted defensive venue searches for Royal visits and the US President.
"Bliss will continue to live with her handler in retirement."