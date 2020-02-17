Warwickshire Police Dog Bliss hangs up her harness and starts retirement

A Warwickshire Police Dog called Bliss had retired from her role at the force today (Monday).

The Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire shared a post this evening thanking Police Dog Bliss for her work.

The post said: "Today we thank PD Bliss who hangs up her harness and retires from service as a drugs, firearms and cash search dog at the age of 10 years 8 months.

"Bliss was originally found abandoned in a house by Rspca Felledge Animal and Equine Centre & was passed to us after being found to be suitable for Police work.

"Bliss was initially trained as a passive screening (people scanning) dog for drugs and firearms, and was later converted to a proactive search dog.

"She has found numerous amounts of Class A drugs as well as ammunition linked to a murder.

Police Dog Bliss has retired. Photo provided by OPU Warwickshire

"She has also conducted defensive venue searches for Royal visits and the US President.

"Bliss will continue to live with her handler in retirement."