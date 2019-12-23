Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s Grants Scheme now open to applications

Projects and initiatives designed to help boost community safety and victim care across Warwickshire are being invited to bid for a slice of £658,000 of funding by county’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe.

Projects and initiatives designed to help boost community safety and victim care across Warwickshire are being invited to bid for a slice of £658,000 of funding by county’s police and crime commissioner, Philip Seccombe.

The Commissioner’s Grants Scheme is an annual award which seeks to support initiatives which will make a positive contribution to the objectives of the Police and Crime Plan. This will be the fourth year that funding has been made available, servicing a range of different priorities.

For 2020/21, applications are being sought from now until the end of January from private, public and third sector organisations for non-profit projects covering a range of different categories:

Small Grants (including applications that specifically aim to address knife-crime)

- Road Safety

- Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Programmes

- Domestic Abuse Victims’ Programmes

- Reducing Reoffending

- Organisations are able to submit multiple bids to any of the schemes. Each application will be evaluated separately.

Projects funded by the PCC’s office under the grants schemes run for 12 months or less during the course of the financial year.

Opening the application process, Mr Seccombe said: “Frontline policing relies on the support and work of a range of different agencies and initiatives in order to provide a high level of support to the public in Warwickshire.

"This includes projects which aim to support victims, deter re-offending and help to prevent crime from happening in the first place.

“I’ve been proud to support a very diverse range of initiatives to help deliver my police and crime plan for Warwickshire in previous years and I am keen to do so again in 2020 and beyond.

“By channelling resources towards the right projects and initiatives, I can make a real difference to local communities, so I am keen to receive new applications for funding from my grants scheme.

"I hope to be able to provide a great New Year ‘present’ for a range of initiatives which can create a safer and more secure Warwickshire for everyone. If you think your scheme or project could be eligible, check out the full details on my website and make sure you put in your application before the end January.”

The closing date for applications is 6pm on January 31, 2020.

For full details about the Commissioner’s Grants Scheme and how to apply, visit: www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk.