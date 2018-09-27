Warwickshire libraries to shelve fines during book amnesty

Libraries across Warwickshire will be holding an amnesty for those who have held on to books for too long so they hand them back in without a fine.

If you have a long overdue library book at home, or have recently discovered a once long lost loan item then Warwickshire libraries will "welcome you back with open arms" next month.

Libraries including Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Rugby will be holding the amnesty from Saturday October 8 to Sunday October 21.

This means that on return of the overdue item or items any fines will be cancelled, and the debt cleared from the customer’s account.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for customer and transformation said: “The county council understands that overdue items are part of library life, so we want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to bring any late books back to us so we can get them back into circulation for other customers to borrow. We’d love to welcome them back as active library users too, and we will be happy to show them the wide range of services we have to offer.

“All that we ask is that you pop into any Warwickshire library with your overdue item, speak to a member of staff, and the overdue fines will be waived.”

Customers must bring their overdue items back to a member of staff at any Warwickshire library, and their account will be updated.

If required a new membership card will be issued free of charge.

The book amnesty coincides with Libraries Week, which runs from October 8 to 13.

To find out about the activities taking place at l;ibraries across the county during this event visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

.