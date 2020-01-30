Warwickshire County Council encourages people to visit Kenilworth waste recycling centre

Warwickshire County Council are encouraging people to visit a Kenilworth waste recycling centre to help improve recycling and reduce waste going to the landfill.

The Cherry Orchard Household Waste Recycling Centre in Kenilworth will have extra staff starting next week, along with new recycling areas to make it easy for recyclers to sort their stuff and make sure they maximise the amount of items that are reused or recycled.

A Warwickshire County Council employee collects an item from a member of the public

The council is committed to addressing the climate emergency and is putting in place projects to help householders to reuse and recycle more.

This 'Let's sort it together' campaign has a focus on helping residents to donate more for reuse, do their bit for the environment and get recycling sorted, as a third of the rubbish sent to landfill from this site could have been recycled.

There is a focus on keeping electrical items out of the bin.

This will preserve precious resources such as metals and minerals and stop the chance of batteries catching fire in the bin.

Cherry Orchard Recycling Centre in Kenilworth

The council has secured funding to store more electrical items for reuse.

There has been an investment in electrical testing equipment and training for the staff of the Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire reuse shop on site. The proceeds from the shop support projects in Warwickshire.

By working together, Warwickshire Waste Management want to encourage the habit of sorting waste at home into recyclable and non-recyclable items.

The public will be asked to bring items into the site in an open container, like a loosely tied bag, and not sealed bags or boxes.

Cherry Orchard Recycling Centre in Kenilworth

At Cherry Orchard, items for reuse or recycling will need to be placed in the right container, as this will help to reduce contamination.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, heritage and culture said, “In July 2019 Warwickshire County Council declared a climate change emergency and we need to work together with all the communities in Warwickshire if we are to achieve the level of difference that we aim to.

“This is a really positive step. We are helping the residents of Kenilworth to reduce their carbon impact by enhancing facilities for waste reuse and recycling and are encouraging our Cherry Orchard visitors to make full use of the reuse facility and the wide range of recycling opportunities provided.

"We thank our customers for all their waste reduction efforts and for working with us to make the county a greener and cleaner place to live.”

For more information about Kenilworth Recycles and the ‘Let’s sort it together’ project at Cherry Orchard, see www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kenilworthrecycles .