Warwickshire care provider staff celebrating after winning two awards

Staff at a Warwickshire care provider are celebrating after scooping two industry awards at a recent ceremony.

WCS Care, which runs care homes in Leamington, Kenilworth and soon in Warwick, won Care Group of the Year and Best Innovation in Care awards at the first Caring UK Awards held in December.

The company had to go through a rigorous assessment process, which involved a site visit by a member of the awards’ team who toured one of the homes, chatted to residents and staff, and examined all areas of the organisation.

Christine Asbury, WCS Care’s Chief Executive, was very pleased to have been recognised.

She added: "We’re not afraid to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in care, so we’re delighted that our approach and use of technology are continuing to be recognised at a national level."

And Judith Halkerston, Event Director for the Caring UK Awards, said: "All our winners have had an arduous journey to this point – the standard of entries was overwhelming and every facility that walked away with an award should be extremely proud."