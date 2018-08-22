Warwick woman to join sister-in-law for charity trek in Mongolian wilderness

A woman from Warwick will be joining her sister-in-law to trek through the Mongolian wilderness on horseback for charity.

Liz Jackson, who is married to town and district councillor Terry Morris, will be joining Tina Amiss, Terry’s sister, on the trek to raise money for Cardiomyopathy UK.

The charity is special for Tina and her family as she was diagnosed with Cardiomyopathy after having a cardiac arrest when she was 31 (in September 1994) when she was sat watching TV.

Tina said: “I probably would have died that night had it not been for the fact that my husband had not gone rugby training, as he normally would, and was on hand to resuscitate me.”

After tests, Tina learnt that she had the heart muscle disease, which is often genetic and can affect any age.

Tina said: “This was a very scary time for us, filled with uncertainty and dread. Having read much inaccurate information and convinced my life was over we were so relieved to discover the amazing charity that is Cardiomyopathy UK.”

Tina now raises awareness and funds for the charity. She has previously completed the London Marathon and a 200km, five-day Husky Trek in The Arctic Circle – also with Liz.

Liz said: “Tina has always inspired me with her ideas. When Tina suggested riding horses through The Mongolian Wilderness, I immediately said yes.”

Terry said: “Tina has not only done her best to lead a normal life since being diagnosed, but also made it her mission to raise awareness of the disease and to raise funds for those affected by it. I am extremely proud of her.”

Tina and Liz will fly to Mongolia, via Moscow on August 31. They will then have two days of preparation/acclimatisation, before heading off for the five-day trek on September 3.

To donate click here