Warwick woman’s marathon challenge in memory of nephew

A woman from Warwick is gearing up to take on the London Marathon this year in memory of her nephew.

Clare Spurway will be taking on the event in April to raise money for charity Action Medical Research for Children in memory of her nephew Rohan, who died when he was just 10 years old.

Clare's nephew Rohan.

Rohan died after battling MELAS, (Myopathy, encephalopathy, lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes) which is a mitochondrial condition.

He was diagnosed with the condition in March 2013 and was faced with brain surgery, stroke-like episodes and losing his vision.

On Clare’s fundraising page, Rohan’s mum said: “He never complained about any of his complications or losing his sight. In May 2014 he was the star of mine and his step dad’s wedding - dancing during the speeches and getting a standing ovation.

“In September 2014, he suffered another set back and strokes and finally lost his fight on October 4 2014, aged 10 years old. He was comfortable and with both his mum and dad.

“We feel his loss every day, his sister Yazmin misses him every day. As a caring, loving little boy he is a massive loss to this world. We feel that raising money in any way we can would be what Rohan would want us to do and this would hopefully go towards finding a cure for some of these terrible illnesses and conditions.”

Clare will be using the marathon to raise money in memory of Rohan.

She said: “The marathon is a massive challenge for me. Not only is it just a huge and incredible distance but I am doing it alone as normally I would run with a friend.

“I started with the Run Like a Girl Beginners course in July 2016 after not running since school.

“I am very nervous about such an undertaking and I know it is going to be physically very demanding but no more than my nephew experienced everyday as the result of MELAS.

“I have said it would take a very special reason for me to run a marathon and Action Medical Research is a very special charity and I’m running in memory of an exceptional and gorgeous nephew.

“In simple terms, I run for Rohan.

“I run because despite all of my excuses, I can, unlike Rohan who would have loved to run.

“My nephew Rohan is my superhero and his courage inspires me each time I put on my shoes to run.

“I know that he would have been my greatest cheerleader and would be telling his Auntie Clare that she could do it, in fact I know he is with me every step I take.”

Clare needs to raise a minimum of £2,150 for her marathon fundraising.

So far she has raised £2,025.

Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift will also be supporting Clare by donating £100 to her fundraising efforts.

She will be running the London Marathon on April 22 for Action Medical Research for children in memory of her nephew Rohan, who died aged 10.

Rohan battled with MELAS, which is a mitochondrial condition.

To donate to Clare’s fundraising page go to: https://www.action.org.uk/sponsor/ClareVLM2018