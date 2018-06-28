Warwick woman Kelly’s organ donations saved lives including those of baby and teenager

During her life fun-loving Kelly Ashton from Warwick worked to help others as a psychiatric nurse - and when she died unexpectedly she became a lifesaver once again.

Kelly, 34, who worked at St Michael’s Hospital, died of a cerebral aneurysm in November 2016.

Her mother, Ann White, allowed the hospital to donate some of Kelly’s organs to those in need and the result of this is :

* A baby boy received a liver transplant.

* A boy in his late teens received a liver transplant.

* A lady in her 50s received a kidney after having waited for more than four years.

* A man in his 20s received a kidney transplant after having waited a year.

* A man in his 50s received a pancreas, small bowel, abdominal wall, colon and stomach transplants.

Ann also agreed to the donation of Kelly’s heart tissue, eye tissue, bone, tendons and femoral arteries which can be stored for a period of time before being matched and allocated to suitable recipients in need.

Wanting to raise money in Kelly’s memory and to support a cause close to her own heart, Ann, her sister organised the Forget Me Not ball in aid of the The Donor Family Network.

Almost 150 guests attended the event at the Ettington Chase Hotel on Saturday and £7,000 was raised for the cause.

Ann said: “When I took the decision to donate Kelly’s organs I was told afterwards who benefited from this.

“I feel it’s so important to showcase the need for organ donation.

“Out of something so tragic lives were saved.”

Ann said: “ Kelly was a beautiful, fun-loving young lady who was loved by all.

”She was the most amazing daughter and my best friend.

“Losing her affected so many people.

“She was a brilliant nurse and was highly respected in her workplace.”

The Donor Family Network supports families who have lost loved ones who have donated organs and tissue.

It also actively promotes organ and tissue donation.

Ann added: “Both this charity and all the staff at Warwick Hospital were out of the world when Kelly died.”

Kelly’s name has been placed on The Donor Family Network’s Gift of Life Memorial which is at The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire where an annual remembrance and thanksgiving service is held in honour of those whose organs were donated to help others after they died.

The Donor Family Network’s mission is to become the leading charity in the transplant community by raising awareness of the importance of organ donations and ensuring bereaved family’s receive high quality support.

People can sign up to the organ donation register at the https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk website.

For more information about the Donor Family Network or to make a cash donation visit www.donorfamilynetwork.co.uk