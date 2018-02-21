Warwick woman joins community effort by creating more than 1,000 poppies for project

A woman from Warwick has joined in the community effort to help create as many poppies as possible by crocheting more than 1,000 poppies.

Janet Honnoraty, an Ealdeman of Warwick Court Leet and a Dignitaire of the Commanderie du Taste Saumur Warwick recently reached her target to crochet 10 per cent of the poppies needed for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

Carol Warren from the Warwick Poppies 2018 project with Janet Honnoraty and her poppies.

The aim of the project is to create a fitting community tribute to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The project committee members are aiming to collect at least one poppy for each of the 11,610 Warwickshire Servicemen who gave their lives during the war.

A display of the poppies will be constructed in St Mary’s Church and will be available to view from October 5 until early December.

Janet had already handed in 500 poppies and last week Carol Warren from the Warwick Poppies 2018 Committee collected the final 661 poppies from Janet.

Janet Honnoraty with some of her poppies.

Janet said: “When the appeal was first announced I thought it would be a good idea to make a few poppies- probably 25 or so but once I got going I soon found I had done 100.

“My husband and I then attended the official launch in September and when I listened to the speeches I said to myself - go for 500, or maybe 1000, or even 10 per cent.”

Carol said: “This is the single most significant contribution of poppies to our appeal from an individual, so far.

“We are incredibly grateful to Janet for the enormous amount of time and effort she has gone to in order to produce this number of poppies.”

Janet used nearly 2kg of wool and has spent 230 hours crocheting since last summer.