Warwick winter beer festival to return for a third year

The Warwick winter beer festival will be returning for a third year.

The event, which is organised by the Warwick Court Leet in partnership with the Lord Leycester Hospital, will be taking place next year.

The great hall in the Lord Leycester Hospital will once again be the venue for the festival taking place across Friday February 14 and Saturday February 15.

Over the two days there will be 22 different ales from local and further afield breweries including ones which have become a firm favourite at the festival, as well as seven different ciders.

Hot food will also be available on both days.

All the money raised by the Court Leet at this event goes directly to Lord Leycester Hospital to help towards the renovation of the iconic buildings.

Alan Lettis from Warwick Court Leet said: "It's a great pleasure to be able to hold another Beer Festival in the Great Hall raising money for the renovation works at the Lord Leycester.

"Where else can you drink beer, while helping to raise money in a building where Warwick townspeople have been drinking beer since the 1500's."

Heidi Meyer, master at the Lord Leycester Hospital, said: "The Court Leet support our big Heritage Lottery Fund restoration project for the Lord Leycester with this annual Beer festival – it is fun, good beer but just as importantly raises funds for one of our most important iconic buildings.

“The beer festival raises funds for this iconic medieval building - the Lord Leycester – important for Warwick and for England.

“We appreciate so much that the Court Leet put on this superb beer festival to raise funds for one of the most iconic buildings in the nation – not just Warwick."

“A beer festival to raise funds is a no-brainer – its what thousands of people have done for 700 years – drunk beer and ale in the Great Hall of the Lord Leycester.”

Tickets are on sale now at the Lord Leycester Hospital, the Warwick visitor information center in Jury Street and online at warwickbeerfestival.com

The tickets cost £10, which includes: entry, £5 of drinks vouchers, a commemorative glass and tasting notes. The ticket numbers are restricted so its suggested and entry will be by advance tickets only.