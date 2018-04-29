Warwick transplant athlete to take on Birmingham 10k

A cancer survivor and transplant athlete from Warwick will be part of a team of transplant athletes taking on the Birmingham 10k.

Simon Perkin was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1991 at the age of 26 and after years of treatment and his deteriorating health, was left with no alternative but to have a bone marrow transplant in July 2012, when a donor match was found.

Since the operation, Simon’s health has steadily improved.

Last year Simon took part in the World Transplant Games.

Simon is one of the seven transplant athletes taking on the Simply Health Great Birmingham 10k on May 6.

They will be running in support of Transplant Sport, the organisers of this summer’s Westfield Health British Transplant Games, which also takes place in Birmingham.

Simon, 53, said: “It’s so exciting to be part of a very small group of fellow transplantees who will be taking on the Birmingham 10K as we each celebrate the gift of life.

“As a Midlands resident, I know the special people of Birmingham will support us and make this a fun event.

“I am only alive and able to run in May because a kind stranger decided to step forward and donate their bone marrow, I would urge anyone to do the same because sadly, every day, three people die in the UK because they can’t find a donor.

“I am running to say a big thank you to these people – the real heroes”.

Donations to support Transplant Sport UK may be made by clicking here