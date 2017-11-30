Warwick to have Advent calendar with a twist

Churches Together Warwick (CTW) is launching a ‘Living Advent Calendar’ for the Christmas period.

From December 1 up until December 24 there will be 24 free live performances taking place across Warwick for the ‘Living Advent Calendar’ to celebrate the countdown to Christmas.

Each performance lasts 15 minutes and reveals a small part of the Christmas story and is suitable for both adults and children.

Residents are being invited to gather their friends, families and neighbours to visit all the performances.

Churches, community centres, youth organisations and local businesses are some of the venues taking part giving a mix of indoor and outdoor performances.

Claire Harris, Warwick Living Advent Calendar organiser, said: “We are very excited to see how the project has captured the imagination of so many venues across the town.

“The performances are a surprise, even to me, but I know visitors are going to be in for a real treat!

“We hope communities will come together and celebrate joyfully the truly wonderful meaning of Christmas.”

For a full list of all the venues and performance times during the ‘living calendar’ go to www.warwickadvent.weebly.com or go to the Facebook page by searching WarwickAdventCalendar on Facebook.