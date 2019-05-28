Warwick Thai Festival returns this weekend

Warwick’s annual Thai Festival will be returning for its 15th year this weekend.

Last year’s show saw more than 4,000 people attend over the two days.

The Warwick Rotary Club is continuing to work with organisers – Magic of Thailand – to bring the festival back to the town for another two-day event.

Residents and members of the Thai community are being invited to go along to the event which will be taking place at Warwick Racecourse on June 1 and June 2.

Members of the Warwick Rotary Club are hoping to top last year’s attendance.

Running from 10am to 6pm on each day, the racecourse will host Buddhist monks, boxers, dancers and musicians, and there will be plenty of stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, arts and crafts and massages.

Warwick Thai Festival. Photo supplied by Warwick Rotary Club.

Buddhist monks will start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be a presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, lady boys, music, local boxers Muang Thai and cookery demonstrations.

Children’s dancing and a talent show will also take place and there will also be a children’s play area.

Sponsors supporting this year’s event include: Singha Beer, I-Asia, EVA Air, Costco and Kia cars. All profits raised will be going to charitable causes.

Warwick Thai Festival. Photo supplied by Warwick Rotary Club.

Tickets are available online or at Warwick tourist information centre in the Court House in Jury Street. Tickets cost £4 in advance or £5 on the gate.

To buy tickets online click here