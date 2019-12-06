Warwick teen starring in RSC's The Boy in the Dress

A Warwick teenager is starring the RSC's production of The Boy in the Dress

Arjun Singh Khakh is a starring in the musical written by David Walliams as the role of Darvesh, the lead role's (Dennis) best friend.

Arjun Singh Khakh (left) in The Boy in the Dress. Photo by Manuel Harlan, copyright RSC

Arjun, who is 13-years-old and attends Myton School, has been travelling to rehearsals in London, and now to Stratford for the performances.

He is one of four boys playing the role of Darvesh. Arjun performed on the opening night of the show, (Nov 28), in front of David Walliams, Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers.

This is his second show for the RSC having done Macbeth last year, which starred Christopher Ecclestone.

Speaking about the Boy in the Dress, Arjun said: “Being part of The Boy in the Dress and acting for the RSC has been an unbelievable experience.

Arjun Singh Khakh in The Boy in the Dress. Photo by Manuel Harlan, copyright RSC

"I have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I was so excited to perform in front of Robbie Williams, Guy Chambers and David Walliams.

"This show is brilliant and I feel it has a strong message about being whoever you want to be, even if that means that you are different to everyone else.”

About The Boy in the Dress:

The Boy in The Dress is a comedy telling the story of star striker and fashion lover Dennis has come to the stage for the first time in a musical adapted by former RSC writer-in-residence Mark Ravenhill, with new songs from Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers, directed by Artistic Director Gregory Doran.

The musical will be at the RSC until March 8 2020.

