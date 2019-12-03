Warwick teen globally recognised for her dedication to a Warwick-based charity

An 18-year-old from Warwick has been globally recognised for her work with a Warwick-based charity.

Córa-Laine Moynihan, received the Legacy Award, which is part of The Diana Award charity, for her work in supporting survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence through the charity, Safeline.

Cora-Laine was presented with The Legacy Award by Earl Spencer, Princess Dianas brother. Photo by The Diana Award

The award recognises a young person for their social action or humanitarian work and is awarded to someone who has already received a Diana Award.

Córa-Laine was recognised with The Diana Award in August and in November she was presented with the Legacy Award, which is only presented to 20 people from across the world every two years.

Supported by Safeline herself as a result of witnessing domestic violence, she continues to work alongside the charity.

Córa-Laine has dedicated the last five years to helping people cope and recover from the effects of abuse. She has raised funds so that more young people can be protected and supported, while working to help change people’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviours.

At 13 she qualified as a Peer Mentor and attended Safeline prevention projects during school holidays, supporting more than 50 children affected by sexual abuse.

Córa-Laine went on to become a Safeline student ambassador and promotes Safeline services throughout the county.

She also helped to create the Safeline young people’s website which provides vital information and advice to vulnerable children and young people.

Córa-Laine said: “Receiving the Legacy Award has been an absolute honour.

“To have been selected to be one of twenty recipients and be supported by an amazing organisation such as The Diana Award will continue to come as a shock to me.

“Everyone of the award holders are so inspiring, they are making great changes in the world, just like Princess Diana did. They saw something that needed to change and work so hard to do so.”

Neil Henderson, CEO of Safeline, said: “Córa-Laine came to use around four to five years ago in a difficult situation and through the support of Safeline we have helped give her back her confidence and it inspired her to do a lot for Safeline in terms of fundraising and everything else.

“She has been remarkable acting as an advocate for us and her work has enabled hundreds of kids to find us and access the support they can’t get from local providers.

“Córa-Laine is a role model to others.

“This is a fantastic achievement for her.”

Read more: Warwick teen recognised for going above and beyond

Córa-Laine was presented with The Legacy Award by Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother on November 26 at an award ceremony in London.

On the same day Córa-Laine along with the 19 other recipients, met with HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at Kensington Palace, where he congratulated the winners and spoke to them about their work.

All the Legacy Award recipients – who come from across the UK, Canada, Malaysia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Nepal, and India - have had 'a monumental impact on society'.

Tessy Ojo, Chief Executive of The Diana Award says: “This is a landmark event for The Diana Award as we celebrate our 20th anniversary year. This ceremony is about celebrating young people for their selfless contribution to society, their courage and bravery, and demonstrating to young people that we value them.

"We believe that valuing young people means investing in them so we are delighted that our Legacy Award recipients will have access to our unique development programme ensuring they continue to be positive trailblazers for their generation.”