Warwick starting to get into festive spirit with charity Christmas card pop-up shop

Warwick is starting to get into the festive spirit with the opening of a charity Christmas card pop-up shop.

The Cards for Good Causes charity Christmas card shop has now opened in the Warwick visitor information centre inside the Court House in Jury Street.

Liz Healey, manager of the Warwick visitor information centre, with some of the cards. Photo submitted.

There is a wide selection of Christmas cards available, as well as a range of seasonal gifts and products, which all helps support a range of national and local charities.

The Warwick pop-up shop is part of a network of more than 300 temporary shops run by Cards for Good Causes, the UK’s largest charity Christmas card organisation.

It represents more than 250 charities including Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s, NSPCC, Alzheimer’s Society and RNLI as well as a number of local charities such as the Myton and Shakespeare Hospices.

Shoppers will be able to choose from hundreds of different Christmas card designs, as well as traditional advent calendars and candles, wrapping paper, gift tags, napkins and stocking fillers.

Created especially for this season, local Christmas card designs depict Warwick Castle by Cotswold artist, Evelyn Howson.

Lyn O’Toole, area manager for Cards for Good Causes said: “Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere.

"The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner. Come and find us in The Court House, Jury Street and get ahead in your Christmas preparations by getting your cards early.”

This is a particularly significant year for Cards for Good Causes as they mark their 60th birthday. Over the last six decades, charities have received in excess of £100 million from Cards for Good Causes.

The Warwick pop-up shop is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Saturdays from 10am to 4.30pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.